Road Dogg Singles Out Three AEW Veterans For Praise

Road Dogg has been able to work closely with a lot of top talents throughout his career, and one of those has been Jeff Jarrett. It is alongside the AEW star that he first started breaking out as The Roadie, and he explained on his "You Didn't Know" podcast that "he has been good to me longer in my life than he wasn't."

"I love him more today than I ever have and that's just a fact," Road Dogg said. "He's always been good to me and you don't get a lot of people who are good to you your whole life."

Jarrett is one of several veterans on the AEW roster right now, and while there's a lot of young exciting talent, the likes of Chris Jericho and Billy Gunn still command some of the biggest reactions. Road Dogg believes that's because they "have recreated themselves time and time again," which has allowed them to stay relevant, and he thinks that Jarrett's work in Ric Flair's last match was a pivotal moment.

"Jeff brought back what being a heel is," Road Dogg said. "People who saw that, and a lot of people did say, 'holy crap, Jeff Jarrett's on another level,' and the truth is he just showed you what a heel looks like. He doesn't care if you'll cheer for him, he's not going to do a cool spot to make you pop, he's going to go out there and get heat."

All three men are a crucial part of AEW television right now, and that's because they "continue to show everybody that they're on a completely separate level," according to Road Dogg.

"I believe the magic is in recreation," he said. "They have all continued to create and recreate themselves and it has been profitable for all three."

