New AEW Producer Discusses Relationship With Kevin Dunn In WWE

Michael Mansury recently joined AEW as the company's new Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer. He previously worked for WWE in various production roles until reaching vice president status in 2016. He resigned from the company at the onset of the pandemic and is now back in the world of wrestling. During a recent episode of "The Sessions," Mansury talked with fellow AEW co-worker Renee Paquette about his relationship with former mentor Kevin Dunn.

"Kevin was one of those people right at the top of WWE that had taken notice of me at a very young age," Mansury said. "That relationship only just grew, and he was pretty aware of what I wanted to do, the drive that I had." Because of his drive, Dunn made sure that Mansury could walk before he could run, in a sense, while instilling humility in him. "Kevin and I had a great relationship and even extended beyond work to a personal relationship," Mansury revealed. "I wouldn't call it a traditional mentor-mentee sort of deal because he's a busy dude. So a lot of what he did, you had to learn by his example."

Mansury said he picked things up and tweaked it along the way. He credits Dunn for helping him get to where he is now as far as learning TV production. Mansury also named Vince McMahon, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Pat Patterson, Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, and Michael Cole as influential figures who taught him the psychology of the business.

