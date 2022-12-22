IYO SKY Reunites With Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion

Real-life "best friends" IYO SKY and KAIRI (formerly known as Kairi Sane in WWE) might be working on opposite ends of the globe right now, but that doesn't keep them from making time to visit one another when the opportunity arises. SKY, one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside partner Dakota Kai, managed to visit KAIRI, the IWGP Women's Champion, in Japan earlier this Summer. There, the two visited the gym that KAIRI owns and took several photos inside.

"During my rehabilitation period for a broken ankle, I went to the gym owned by KAIRI," SKY writes in the caption on Instagram. "The gym was in a great location by the beach and the facilities were excellent. I was so happy that my friend KAIRI was doing well!" This past August, SKY opened up about how she injured her ankle when a moonsault went wrong at "NXT" Stand & Deliver in April 2022. "I broke my right ankle by crashing into the announcer's table and needed to undergo surgery," she said. She made her return at SummerSlam 2022, aligning herself with Bayley and Dakota Kai as they officially became "Damage CTRL." SKY has since gone on to win two WWE Women's Tag titles, adding to both her former "NXT" Women's title reign and "NXT" Women's Tag title reign.

KAIRI has shown on social media that she is keeping up with the current work SKY and her former tag team partner, Asuka, are putting out in WWE, even if they have been in and out of a feud lately. She recently responded to a promo exchange between the two women on "Raw" that was almost entirely conducted in Japanese. KAIRI will defend her IWGP Women's Championship against STARDOM's Tam Nakano at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023.