Clarification On Parker Boudreaux's Trustbuster Status In AEW

Parker Boudreaux made his AEW debut in July, following his WWE release earlier this year. Boudreaux's debut came on "AEW Dark," and within a month's time, he became part of a heel stable known as the Trustbusters. The faction consists of him, Ari Daivari, Slim J, Sonny Kiss, and Jeeves Kay — a group that has only wrestled one match on AEW TV as a team, losing to Best Friends and Orange Cassidy in the first round of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament.

Last night on "AEW Dynamite," Boudreaux and Granden Goetzman attacked Keith Lee for Swerve Strickland, allowing Strickland to later hit a Double Stomp through a cinderblock on Lee's body. It appears AEW has formed a new faction with the three men called Mogul Affiliates. However, the question of Boudreaux's status with the Trustbusters is in question due to this new partnership. Daivari tweeted out: "Parker will be a TrustBuster for life. I personally brought him to AEW to smash this roster! Tonight, he took down one of the biggest guys here! Remember kids, money ALWAYS talks... Thanks @swerveconfident #AEWDynamite #TrustBusters." Boudreaux has since retweeted this, signifying he agrees with Daivari's statement.

Boudreaux has wrestled ten matches since making his way to AEW, picking up nine victories. His only loss to date in AEW was the previously mentioned trios match on "AEW Rampage" against Best Friends and Cassidy, however, he was not pinned in the match. While in WWE under the name Harland, Boudreaux's record was also impressive, as he was 4-0 in singles action and 5-1 overall.