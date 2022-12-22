The Godfather Undergoes Successful Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather recently underwent hip surgery at the age of 61, a surgery that is not uncommon for professional athletes and pro wrestlers to need following their careers. After his procedure, Godfather posted a photo of himself in the hospital on Facebook and stated: "Hip replacement surgery went real well. And I will say that morphine is a hell of a drug."

Over the course of his WWE career, Godfather found some championship success. He held the WWE World Tag Team Championship alongside Bull Bunchanan while in Right to Censor, as well as the Intercontinental Championship; however, decades following his Intercontinental title victory, Godfather stated that he did not believe he needed the title. Surrounded by beautiful women, Godfather became one of the most popular characters of WWE's Attitude Era, although his act definitely stands out as something that wouldn't be seen as acceptable today.

The Godfather was just one of many characters Charles Wright portrayed during his WWE tenure, as while with Right to Censor, he was known as the morally righteous Goodfather. Prior to both of those characters, he drew attention as a creepy heel with voodoo powers known as Papa Shango. During his days with the Nation of Domination, a faction that helped launch The Rock into superstardom, Godfather wrestled under the name Kama Mustafa. Godfather's most recent WWE match was his participation in the 2013 Royal Rumble — however, this appearance would not last long as he was quickly eliminated by Dolph Ziggler.