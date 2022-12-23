WWE SmackDown Preview (12/23): The Usos Vs. Hit Row For The WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles, Miracle On 34th Street Fight, More

Tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown" was taped last week at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, ahead of the holiday period. The final "SmackDown" before Christmas will see Jimmy and Jey Uso defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Top Dolla of Hit Row. The challengers earned the opportunity to face The Usos for the gold last week by defeating Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma and The Viking Raiders' Erik and Ivar in a triple threat match. Notably, it will be the first time in history that Hit Row have challenged for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Meanwhile, The Usos will be defending the belts on television for the third time this month after overcoming Butch and Sheamus of The Brawling Brutes and Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle, respectively.

A gauntlet match will also take place this evening to determine the next challenger for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Emma, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Raquel Rodriguez, Tegan Nox, and Xia Li will battle it out to earn the right to challenge Ronda Rousey for the title. Furthermore, the Miracle on 34th Street Fight will return as Braun Strowman and Ricochet team up against Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. The holiday-themed bout is a tradition in WWE around the Christmas period, with performers such as John Cena, Randy Orton, and Bobby Lashley competing in the gimmick match over the years.

Although not currently advertised, there will likely be further developments in the Bray Wyatt-LA Knight saga after Uncle Howdy appeared in front of the crowd last week. Plus, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn may appear in some capacity ahead of their clash with Cena and Owens on "SmackDown" next week.