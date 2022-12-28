Corey Graves Picks His 2022 Match Of The Year

2022 has had no shortage of incredible wrestling matches that have been dubbed "match of the year" contenders across the industry. As we enter the final days of the year, many are looking back and naming the best of the best from moments to matches to wrestlers. During a recent episode of "WWE After The Bell," co-host Corey Graves explained what he thought WWE's 2022 match of the year was.

"Anyone arguing with me, you don't know what the hell you're talking about. This was as close to perfect as anything gets," Graves said as he named Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell as his pick for the best match. "Hell in a Cell, to me, was the greatest match of the trilogy. The rivalry, the promos back and forth, the vitriol between Rollins and Rhodes, the backstory—Everything about it to me was a perfect sports entertainment story in the year 2022."

Graves recalled the collective gasp from the audience in Chicago as Rhodes took off his ring jacket to reveal the gnarly bruising he developed from his torn pec muscle. The visual alone was enough to solidify Rhodes as the wrestler of the year in the minds of many fans. Ultimately, Rhodes won the bout, going three for three in their trilogy that started at WrestleMania. It marked the last time he competed in the ring this year as he has been recovering from surgery since June. As of late, Rhodes has reportedly resumed training and gym work as he prepares for his return.