Deonna Purrazzo Invites Former WWE Superstar To Join Impact Wrestling

When assessing the ongoing saga of Mandy Rose, Deonna Purrazzo believes that WWE's loss could be Impact Wrestling's gain. In an interview with Metro, "The Virtuosa" can envision a scenario in the future when the former "WWE NXT" Women's Champion could become her next Impact rival.

"I'm gonna open the door and welcome her in," she said. "I think that the Mandy Rose that came to NXT a year and a half, almost two years ago, to the Mandy Rose we see today has been a complete evolution of Mandy Rose. To see her in a different light and on a different platform, and see what else she can do without the WWE confines, is going to reinvent her again." Purrazzo, herself a former WWE wrestler, stated she's never met Rose, adding that "we just know of each other and things like that but I think she's a frickin' star." She added that if Rose wanted to continue her pursuit of wrestling, she would find a more welcoming environment in Scott D'Amore's promotion.

"Impact has become such a landing zone for people post-WWE to continue to grow their brand and evolve as a professional wrestler, and I think she would thrive in this environment that we have at Impact," she said. "We should break down the door for her and welcome her with open arms." Rose was released by WWE last week over the adult content of her subscription-driven FanTime page. Rose has not made any statements on whether she will continue to wrestle, and her agent said Rose's FanTime page generated $500,000 in the week following her WWE departure.