Jade Cargill Reveals Why She Hasn't Attempted To Win The AEW Women's World Title

Jade Cargill had dominated in AEW since competing in her first match ever on the March 3, 2021, edition of "Dynamite." Since then, Cargill has not lost a single match by pinfall or submission, with her only loss coming at All Out 2021 — as she was thrown over the top rope in the Casino Battle Royal. As of this writing, she has won 41 singles matches on the trot. Furthermore, on the January 5, 2022, edition of "Dynamite," she became the first AEW TBS Champion after defeating Ruby Soho.

Cargill has been TBS Champion for over 350 days; however, during this time, she has chosen to not go after the AEW Women's World Championship. When asked on Twitter about her decision to stick with the TBS Championship, Cargill tweeted out: "I have to get warm. I think everyone should be HAPPY and GRATEFUL they seen me in MY FIRST match EVER ! Most of the women who have carried the main title have hundreds of matches. I've literally had ONLY 45 and 1 off grid match. Let me take my time. U all KNOW I'm going to be great [100%]."

During her reign as TBS Champion, Cargill has had more successful defenses with one singular reign than any other champion in AEW history — defending the title 14 times. Over those 14 successful defenses, Cargill has put down challengers such as Nyla Rose, Willow Nightengale, and Athena.

Cargill will be competing on the December 23 edition of "AEW Rampage" in a title Eliminator match against Vertvixen; if her opponent wins, she will receive a future match for the TBS Championship.