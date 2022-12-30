Kevin Owens Praises Bloodline Member As One Of The Greats

The Bloodline has been WWE's most prominent faction for the last couple of years, with Sami Zayn joining its ranks earlier this year. Following Zayn becoming part of The Bloodline, fans have backed Zayn in his matches, despite his being aligned with WWE's biggest heel faction. Zayn has been receiving some of the loudest reactions from live crowds over the past few months. Despite his current disdain for The Bloodline, Kevin Owens had high praise for Zayn while on "Cheap Heat."

"He's always been, you know, unbelievable," Owens said. "Definitely one of the best in the world to me for the last decade at least, if not longer ... If you go back like, a few months before this whole Bloodline stuff started – the Johnny Knoxville [match] he had at WrestleMania with those guys. It was, and that was all him."

Zayn took part in a feud with Knoxville prior to his work with The Bloodline, which many praised for being entertaining and could possibly be looked at as the catalyst for his popularity with fans increasing. While many enjoyed his "anything goes" match against the "Jackass" star, there were critics who were not fans of it. Owens addressed those who did not find enjoyment in watching the contest.

"I think anybody who didn't like the Johnny Knoxville match, they weren't going to like it no matter what happened," Owens said. "I'll tell you this. Yeah, there was a lot of entertainment components to that match. But, if you watch the work it's all pretty good ... It was a great match all around. It was entertaining as hell, and the stuff looked good."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Cheap Heat" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.