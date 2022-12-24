Sheamus To Wrestle The Bloodline Star In WWE SmackDown Return

Having treated the WWE Universe to a plethora of "bangers" in 2022, Sheamus is set for another potentially hard-hitting match on the final "WWE SmackDown" of the year.

His opponent would be none other than Solo Sikoa – the enforcer of The Bloodline – who helped The Usos retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against Sheamus & Butch a few weeks ago, following which The Celtic Warrior was written off television.

Sheamus and Sikoa last wrestled on the 10/21 "WWE SmackDown" with Sikoa emerging as the winner. In fact, Sikoa has yet to be pinned since joining WWE's main roster at Clash at the Castle in September. On the several occasions that he was on the losing end – in multi-man or tag team matches – the likes of Jey Uso or Sami Zayn took the pinfall on behalf of The Bloodline.

The Sheamus vs. Sikoa grudge match was announced on the 12/23 "WWE SmackDown," where Paul Heyman & The Bloodline started off the show with a promo segment, addressing the shocking news of John Cena's return to a WWE ring.

"Next week, the enforcer, the sergeant-at-arms, he who imposes The Bloodline's will upon all others – Solo – will take out Sheamus," Heyman declared. "Period. Exclamation point. End of discussion."

In recent weeks, Sikoa has successfully "taken out" the likes of Matt Riddle and Elias with vicious attacks, as WWE continues to build up the youngest Uso as an unstoppable force.

Besides Sheamus vs. Sikoa, other matches confirmed for the final blue brand show of 2022 include "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey defending her title against Raquel Rodriguez, and John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn in the main event.