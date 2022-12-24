AEW Vice President Comments On '9 Months Of Work' That Went Into New Look For 'AEW Dynamite'

With a new year, comes a new look for "AEW Dynamite." All Elite Wrestling has been hyping up the aesthetic refresh on television and social media.

AEW Vice President of Post Production Kevin Sullivan (no relation to the former WCW World Tag Team Champion) took to Twitter to expand further on the hard work that has gone into the company's change. "We set out to create a new brand identity for #AEW Dynamite with a comprehensive set of package elements," Sullivan wrote. "The team is thrilled to finally share our new, bold vision, that will help create a new spirit for the show. This is what 9 months of work looks like in :15."

Sullivan goes on to champion the synergy between AEW and Warner Bros Discovery, the parent company of TNT, TBS, and Bleacher Report Live where AEW airs its programming. "I also take a tremendous amount of pride & have so much respect for our internal graphics team & what they are always able to accomplish," Sullivan gushed.

AEW aired the first commercial for their new version of "AEW Dynamite" on this past Friday's episode of "AEW Rampage." Set for January 4th, the new look coincides with the hiring of AEW Senior Vice President & Co-Producer Michael Mansury, a former WWE Vice President of Global Television Production. Not only are the aesthetics changing, but Mansury recently said that he wants to bring "the unpredictable nature of live TV" back to AEW programming in an interview with Renee Paquette on "The Sessions."