Jade Cargill Discusses Motivation In Becoming A Wrestler

Jade Cargill has had a highly successful first two years in the wrestling business, remaining undefeated since her November 2020 debut alongside Shaquille O'Neal. AEW's reigning TBS Champion had a long and winding road to becoming a professional wrestler, with her multitude of accolades and life achievements before joining AEW speaking for themselves.

Cargill takes a lot of pride in being a mother, which makes the impact that her daughter has had on the TBS Champion's career unsurprising. During a Q&A on Twitter this past Friday, Cargill was asked about her inspiration to focus her energy on becoming a professional wrestler. In her response, she was quick to credit her young daughter for her motivation. "My daughter. She needed [to] see her mother being great," Cargill explained, "she has that example from ME and not only her father."

Jade is talking about former Major League Baseball star Brandon Phillips, who is her husband and the father of her daughter. Jade went on to acknowledge her preconceived perception of pro wrestling and how that further motivated her to excel in AEW. "I honestly thought this sport was easy." Jade admitted before continuing, "When I discovered it wasn't, I made it my mission [to] work at it as I'm doing now."

Jade is one of few competitors in AEW to be fully homegrown, as she has never competed in a non-AEW match since her 2020 debut. Since becoming the inaugural TBS Champion in early 2022, Jade has continued to grow into her role as one of the faces of AEW's women's division. She seems happy with her decision to become a wrestler, saying, "It's a load of fun & I found a new love," to conclude her tweet.