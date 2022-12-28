Miranda Gordy Discusses Living In The Shadow Of Legendary Father

In life, you want to be a person all your own and be recognized for your achievements. But it can be difficult to stand on your own when you have a famous family member. This happens all the time in pro wrestling and is likely the reason why WWE frequently changes the names of their up-and-coming superstars like Ava Raine or Bron Breakker. Although, people like Charlotte Flair, Natalya Neidhart, Cody Rhodes, and Randy Orton have done pretty well for themselves despite the name recognition. And Miranda Gordy looks to have the same successes as they did.

The daughter of legendary Fabulous Freebird Terry "Bam Bam" Gordy, the Badstreet Beauty is looking to blaze her own trail in the business just as her dad did before her. But during an appearance on Kerry Morton's "The Family Business" podcast, she shared that it's been a little tough for her to move forward without getting advice from her father, who passed away when she was 11. "It's a big unknown when you don't have someone there to answer all your questions," she says. Luckily, she has had mentors like Dr. Tom Prichard and Ricky Morton to help her along the way.

However, she mentioned that it was much harder for her brother, Terry Ray Gordy Jr., to deal with their dad's long shadow. Known to the WWE Universe as Jesse (opposite The OC's Luke Gallows as Festus) and Slam Master J, the older Gordy child was under a lot of pressure. "[It] was hard on him because he's not Terry Gordy and people want you to be them reincarnated," she said. While Miranda is currently making a name for herself on the Indies, Ray has since retired from the ring in favor of a career as a cop.