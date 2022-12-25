MJF Wishes Fans 'Merry Midmas' And Promises Special Gift

The loathsome Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) has made a huge splash in AEW this year. After solidifying his main event status in feuds with CM Punk, Wardlow, and Jon Moxley, the 26-year-old won the AEW World Championship at AEW Full Gear and has since rechristened it as the "Big Burberry Belt." However, the polarizing performer has promised even bigger things in 2023.

MJF took to Twitter on Christmas Day and shared some holiday cheer with his followers. Unlike Kevin Owens, who thanked his WWE colleagues for their efforts, however, the AEW star revealed that he has a gift for the fans.

"Merry Midmas, Poors. This year I put my body on the line for your entertainment by competing in an overwhelming 7 matches," he wrote. "My gift to you fans is to make sure not to strain myself as much in the new year, so that my reign of terror will last a lifetime. You're welcome."

Naturally, MJF's tweet stirred some debate in the comments section. One follower criticized MJF's lack of in-ring time and interpreted tweet as an admission that he isn't as good as other AEW talents and shared what he should have said instead. "When you can't say, "I can't compete in wrestling vs those kinda caliber wrestlers in AEW," they wrote. That said, many of MJF's followers were in on his shtick and thanked him for his efforts.

MJF is no stranger to causing trouble on social media. He recently got into an online spat with UFC's Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett, resulting in him showing up at UFC 282 to tease the MMA fighter.