Popular Sports Pundit Threatens To Take Paul Heyman's Job

The rumors and speculation regarding sports personality and analyst Stephen A. Smith becoming involved in professional wrestling in the future continues to gain steam following a recent back-and-forth between him and Paul Heyman. It all began with Heyman replying to the idea of him and Smith having a confrontation with contempt in a tweet on December 23. "@StephenASmith is not in my league." Heyman tweeted, "He's a screaming voice crying out for attention from the Ocean of Obscurity. I, on the other hand, reside on the Island of Relevancy!"

This prompted Smith to reply, as he was taken aback by the disrespect from the former ECW leader. The "First Take" star replied in a tweet on Christmas Day, confirming that he isn't against participating in a WWE angle and throwing shade back at Paul Heyman. "What? What did you say @HeymanHustle. Land of obscurity. You're very lucky I'm busy otherwise I'd have to come take your job, and show the fellas what REAL representation should look like in the @WWE." Smith retorted.

Smith's over-the-top personality has long been perceived as a perfect fit for professional wrestling. With plenty of pop culture crossovers on the horizon, as the WWE WrestleMania 39 event in Hollywood approaches, the sports pundit getting involved with the company would make perfect sense. Smith cheekily confirmed that he plans to appear on a wrestling segment at some point in the future, finishing his response to Heyman with, "Haa!!!. Only kidding buddy. Love your work. But I AM coming one of these days."