Madusa Reveals If She'll Have One More Match

It's always best to take retirements in pro wrestling with a grain of salt. Outside of competitors who stop competing due to serious injuries, it has proven difficult for wrestlers to stay out of the game permanently. For WWE Hall of Famer Madusa, outside of her appearance in a battle royal at WWE Evolution back in 2018, she never officially hung up her boots when she departed from WCW in 2001.

After her 2015 WWE Hall of Fame induction and appearances in AEW and WWE in recent years, the idea of Medusa returning for one more match is more prevalent than ever. In an interview on "The Wrestling Perspective Podcast," Medusa was asked about possibly coming back to compete in the ring again. She wasn't against the idea but first brought up a frustration she has regarding returning female performers in the WWE. "Who do we always see come back? It's always Lita and Trish [Stratus]. I'm pretty burnt out over them." Madusa joked.

The former WWF Women's Champion elaborated on this stance, which harkens back to her frustrations as a member of the "Lost Era" of women's wrestling in the United States. "I think [Trish and Lita] are great," Medusa continued, "But there were women before [them], and I'm right here!"

Some fans have speculated that Madusa could make an in-ring appearance in WWE soon, with the upcoming women's Royal Rumble match typically having several surprise entrants amongst its thirty competitors. Beyond that, any plans of a potential definitive final match for the former Alundra Blayze are unknown as of this time.

