Apollo Crews Comments On William Regal WWE Return Rumors

William Regal has been involved in professional wrestling since he was 15 years old, which puts him at almost 40 years in the business. Over 20 of those years have been spent with WWE, and now that AEW president Tony Khan has confirmed Regal's departure, it's reportedly only a matter of time until "His Lordship" re-joins WWE alongside Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. One superstar who couldn't be more thrilled about that likely development is current "WWE NXT" standout Apollo Crews.

"I feel like there's a lot of young kids — not just young kids, but anybody can benefit from somebody with credentials like William Regal," Crews told Metro in an exclusive interview. Regal has been officially retired from in-ring competition since 2017, but he hasn't actually wrestled a match since December 25, 2013 — which, perhaps fittingly, was against future Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli, then known as Antonio Cesaro.

While he no longer competes in the ring, there isn't much Regal doesn't bring to the table. Able to excel in any kind of onscreen non-wrestling role, Regal is one of the most respected men in the business, and has done just about everything there is to do. So while Crews knows Regal's return will be a boost to plenty of younger talent within the company, he knows it extends beyond that. Everyone can learn something. But his biggest takeaway? Gratitude. "I think that's one of those things where you've got to sit back and look and understand how grateful you should be to have somebody like that being able to teach you on a regular basis," he reflected before asking "It doesn't get better than that, right?"