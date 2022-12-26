Major Update On When AEW Battle Of The Belts V Will Air

All Elite Wrestling is getting ready to shake up "AEW Dynamite" in the new year, and the first week of 2023 will also include a huge block of programming on Friday, January 6th.

According to the TNT schedule, AEW Battle of the Belts V is supposed to air directly after "AEW Rampage" on the first Friday of 2023. Both episodes appear to be airing live from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR. There is no announced card for the upcoming Battle of the Belts.

The last Battle of the Belts event saw former ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR defend their titles against The Gates of Agony's Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona. The dual broadcast of "Rampage" and Battle of the Belts will end a big week for AEW, who have promised to debut a brand new look for "AEW Dynamite" on January 4th, coinciding with the hiring of former WWE Senior Vice President of Global Production Michael Mansury, who is said to have taken a hand in the new look and feel for the Wednesday night program. No word on whether "Rampage" or Battle of the Belts are set to change under Mansury.

Battle of the Belts has been held since January 2022. There is one Battle of the Belts event per quarter, and every match is for a championship. The most recent fourth edition of Battle of the Belts saw a decrease in ratings from the third iteration, the lowest in the young history of the quarterly tv specials.