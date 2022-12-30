Hasbro's 1990s WWF Line Included Three Mail-Away Figures That Are Very Rare Today
Collectible figures have been around since the 1950s, with the first Barbie doll being introduced in 1959 (via ART Publika Magazine). Then in 1964, Hasbro debuted the first-ever GI Joe action figure (via Hasbro). Ever since then, action figures featuring various licensed properties continued to make their way into the fold, including figures based on wrestling superstars. Fast forward to the present, and those collectibles are still being produced.
Yet while there are obviously more to choose from these days, there are always going to be those figures that become rarer and rarer as time marches on. Through WWF Magazine in 1993, fans were given the chance to order three exclusive Hasbro action figures — The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, and Bret Hart. Today, those three figures are some of the rarest around. And, for those who may not be convinced by the popularity that surrounds these figures, "The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast with Matt Cardona" provides some excellent insight. Earlier this year, Cardona even posted a video of himself burning a very valuable 1-2-3 Kid (X-Pac) Hasbro action figure.
But for the three rare figures we're going to discuss, it all began in the fall of 1990 when Hasbro teamed up with then-WWF. The original line ran from 1990 through 1994, offering 99 such figures — 86 Carded Singles, five tag-team packs, and the three mail-aways (via Wrestling Toy Tracker). The collection as a whole included very few variants, and, naturally, they're available in very select places to this day. However, fans would be lucky to find these three figures just lying around. And if they do, securing them won't come cheaply.
The Undertaker Remains the Rarest
Sometimes the bigger the name, the rarer it is to find. Our first person on this list, The Undertaker, fits that bill.
Currently, the Mailaway Series Undertaker has a loose estimated value of $1,578 and a sealed bag estimated value of just over $3,200 (via Wrestling Toy Tracker). If you're still looking for one, though, this is very difficult to track down. After a decades-long career that included seven world title reigns and ended with a WWE Hall of Fame induction, it's easy to see why this remains one of the most valuable and sought-after action figures around.
This version of the Undertaker differs in two ways from previous versions. While both the mail-away and Series #8 version have the same attire, complete with the classic jacket and hat, the mail-away Undertaker displays light brown hair instead of dark brown. When compared with the Series #4 version, not only is the hair color once again different (red-brown), but so is the attire — albeit to a slight extent. Instead of the signature jacket, fans get the version as seen above with his sleeves cut.
Hulk Hogan's Figure Attire is Iconic
One of the most recognizable names in wrestling from the 1980s to the 1990s was none other than Hulk Hogan. A six-time WWE Champion and two-time Hall of Famer, "The Hulkster" Mailaway Series action figure isn't quite as pricey as Undertaker's, but it's just as difficult to find. Currently, it has a loose estimated value of $621 and a sealed bag estimated value of nearly $1,000.
Another feature of these figures is the specific attire they present, and while the Hogan entry is based on his Series #3 release, the differences are notable. For the #3 release and mail-away version, it almost entirely comes down to the color of his attire. The former boasts a yellow singlet with yellow boots while the latter gives us the shredded red tank top — also complete with his trademark yellow boots.
For those interested in a different version, eBay or other auction sites are always an option. However, prices can fluctuate awfully quickly and these items can disappear at a moment's notice. But don't worry, because the figures do not stop. Recently, Hogan was promoting his latest WCW action figure from Mattel – with the twist that it made him relive something that's haunted him since Bash at the Beach in 1996.
Bret Hart Rounds Out the Figurines
Last, but certainly not least, we have Bret "The Hitman" Hart. As with The Undertaker and Hogan, a sealed version of this figure is incredibly rare to find. However, the loose estimated version is potentially much less expensive, with an estimate of just $61. That price jumps up quite a bit once you set your sights on a sealed version, with an estimate of just over $900. Like The Undertaker figure, following the eBay link does not lead you to a mailaway version of Hart. Instead, it goes back to the aforementioned Hogan figure. The next time you try it, it's likely to lead somewhere else.
Unlike our previous two figures, this particular Hart variant doesn't really differ from the series release his mailaway figure is based on. Unless there are subtleties in the colors, his mailaway variant looks identical to Hasbro's Series #4 release. While it's not surprising to see that this figure is difficult to come by, the difference in prices between unsealed and sealed is eye-opening. The Undertaker's prices are higher, but with a similarly staggering gap, whereas Hogan has a bit smaller window. Still, we're talking about a five-time WWF Champion and two-time Hall of Famer.
On the surface, paying this type of money may seem staggering, but like all collectibles, it is worth the price someone is willing to pay for it.