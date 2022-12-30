Hasbro's 1990s WWF Line Included Three Mail-Away Figures That Are Very Rare Today

Collectible figures have been around since the 1950s, with the first Barbie doll being introduced in 1959 (via ART Publika Magazine). Then in 1964, Hasbro debuted the first-ever GI Joe action figure (via Hasbro). Ever since then, action figures featuring various licensed properties continued to make their way into the fold, including figures based on wrestling superstars. Fast forward to the present, and those collectibles are still being produced.

Yet while there are obviously more to choose from these days, there are always going to be those figures that become rarer and rarer as time marches on. Through WWF Magazine in 1993, fans were given the chance to order three exclusive Hasbro action figures — The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, and Bret Hart. Today, those three figures are some of the rarest around. And, for those who may not be convinced by the popularity that surrounds these figures, "The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast with Matt Cardona" provides some excellent insight. Earlier this year, Cardona even posted a video of himself burning a very valuable 1-2-3 Kid (X-Pac) Hasbro action figure.

But for the three rare figures we're going to discuss, it all began in the fall of 1990 when Hasbro teamed up with then-WWF. The original line ran from 1990 through 1994, offering 99 such figures — 86 Carded Singles, five tag-team packs, and the three mail-aways (via Wrestling Toy Tracker). The collection as a whole included very few variants, and, naturally, they're available in very select places to this day. However, fans would be lucky to find these three figures just lying around. And if they do, securing them won't come cheaply.