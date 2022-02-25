With only one day to go before Matt Cardona and X-Pac (Sean Waltman) collide in tag team action at GCW’s Welcome to Heartbreak event, Cardona has decided to take things in a fiery direction.
Tweeting early on Friday, Cardona posted a photo of him seemingly lighting a Hasbro action figure of the 1-2-3 Kid, a character X-Pac portrayed in his first WWE run, on fire. This particular figure is especially sought after by collectors and currently goes for about $750 on sites like eBay.
“F*ck you X-Pac!” Cardona tweeted.
Matt Cardona quickly posted a follow-up tweet, putting to rest any speculation as to whether the photo was true or not. In the tweet included a video, where Cardona, after cutting a promo, did proceed to burn a Hasbro 1-2-3 Kid action figure with a blowtorch. He then vowed to kill X-Pac’s comeback at Welcome to Heartbreak and send X-Pac to hell.
“People are asking if I really set a Hasbro 1-2-3 Kid on fire,” Cardona tweeted. “Yes I did…WATCH!”
The tweet would eventually make its way back to X-Pac several hours later. The wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer were understandably appalled by Cardona’s actions.
“What the f— is wrong with you?!” X-Pac tweeted.
Matt Cardona and X-Pac’s issues will come to a head tomorrow night when Cardona teams with long-time tag team partner and friend Brian Myers to battle X-Pac and AEW star Joey Janela. The match was set up at The Wrld on GCW in Hammerstein Ballroom last month, when X-Pac returned to save Janela from being attacked by Cardona.
It will be X-Pac’s first pro wrestling match since WrestleCon’s Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow 2019, where he, Hurricane Helms, and Jushin Thunder Liger defeated Caleb Konley, Jake Manning and Zane Riley.
