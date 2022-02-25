With only one day to go before Matt Cardona and X-Pac (Sean Waltman) collide in tag team action at GCW’s Welcome to Heartbreak event, Cardona has decided to take things in a fiery direction.

Tweeting early on Friday, Cardona posted a photo of him seemingly lighting a Hasbro action figure of the 1-2-3 Kid, a character X-Pac portrayed in his first WWE run, on fire. This particular figure is especially sought after by collectors and currently goes for about $750 on sites like eBay.

“F*ck you X-Pac!” Cardona tweeted.

Matt Cardona quickly posted a follow-up tweet, putting to rest any speculation as to whether the photo was true or not. In the tweet included a video, where Cardona, after cutting a promo, did proceed to burn a Hasbro 1-2-3 Kid action figure with a blowtorch. He then vowed to kill X-Pac’s comeback at Welcome to Heartbreak and send X-Pac to hell.

“People are asking if I really set a Hasbro 1-2-3 Kid on fire,” Cardona tweeted. “Yes I did…WATCH!”

The tweet would eventually make its way back to X-Pac several hours later. The wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer were understandably appalled by Cardona’s actions.

“What the f— is wrong with you?!” X-Pac tweeted.

Matt Cardona and X-Pac’s issues will come to a head tomorrow night when Cardona teams with long-time tag team partner and friend Brian Myers to battle X-Pac and AEW star Joey Janela. The match was set up at The Wrld on GCW in Hammerstein Ballroom last month, when X-Pac returned to save Janela from being attacked by Cardona.

It will be X-Pac’s first pro wrestling match since WrestleCon’s Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow 2019, where he, Hurricane Helms, and Jushin Thunder Liger defeated Caleb Konley, Jake Manning and Zane Riley.

What the f— is wrong with you?! https://t.co/DwH453ZXsG — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) February 25, 2022

