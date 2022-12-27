WWE NXT Preview (12/27): Wes Lee Vs. Tony D'Angelo For The NXT North American Championship

Wes Lee will defend the "NXT" North American Championship against Tony D'Angelo on tonight's episode of "WWE NXT." Lee won the vacant title in a ladder match at the Halloween Havoc premium live event back in October and has since successfully defended the gold against former champion Carmelo Hayes. Meanwhile, a few months ago, Lee put D'Angelo on the shelf and now "The Don" will seek revenge and attempt to end the 34-year-old's reign as champion. During last week's show, Lee acknowledged that he would also have Dijak lurking in the shadows following a recent attack. Still, the champion confidently expressed that the "NXT" North American Championship would not be leaving his shoulder any time soon.

In addition to that title clash, Cora Jade and Wendy Choo will battle in a one-on-one match. The pair initially collided on the November 22 episode of "NXT," which saw Jade pick up the victory after launching a drink at Choo's face. And speaking of drinks, there will also be a "Battle for the Bar" match this evening as Fallon Henley puts her family business on the line against Kiana James. Henley's bar has been in financial trouble recently, with James seeking to take over to provoke her rival. A rightful owner will ultimately be determined on tonight's show.

Elsewhere, the team of Edris Enofé, Malik Blade, and Odyssey Jones will face Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid of Schism in a six-man tag team match. Notably, this will be Schism's first televised match as a trio since losing to Cameron Grimes and The O.C. (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) on the October 18 episode of "NXT."