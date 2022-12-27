Reason Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch Missed Monday's WWE Live Event

There might not have been a live episode of "WWE Raw" this week, but the WWE Superstars were still performing in Columbus, Ohio, except two major names from the red brand; Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The married couple was advertised to be part of the Holiday show but they didn't end up appearing due to travel problems, which was confirmed by the former United States Champion on Twitter.

A fan had tweeted that they were let down by Rollins and Lynch not appearing, speculating that travel problems were the cause of it, which Rollins responded to. "It did. And I'm very sorry! We tried, but by the time the bus broke down on the side of the road we had no other recourse." Rollins was set to be part of the main event, competing in a steel cage match against Austin Theory and Damian Priest for the United States Championship, and there were chants of "We Want Rollins," from the live crowd.



Instead, Johnny Gargano ended up pulling double duty on the night, as he faced Baron Corbin to earn a place in the steel cage bout. Even though the former "WWE NXT" Champion ended up being part of the main event, it would be Theory who came out on top to retain his gold. However, he will be defending it again on the first "Raw" of 2022 against Rollins in singles action.

Rollins and Lynch were not the only stars to miss the event though, as Fightful Select reported that both Bobby Lashley and Alexa Bliss were unable to attend the show due to travel problems, while other wrestlers who did work had to rush to make it in time.