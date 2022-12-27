Sami Zayn Reflects On WWE Faction 'Changing My Life Forever'

"WWE Raw" may not have had any live in-ring matches or promos this week, but the show did feature some videos of various WWE Superstars reflecting on moments throughout the year while also looking ahead to 2023. One of those came from Sami Zayn, who has had a year to remember alongside The Bloodline throughout 2022, going from someone who had tension with certain family members to being truly accepted.

WWE shared a clip of him discussing how The Bloodline changed his life forever, and Zayn admitted that the highlight of 2022 for him was, "this particular night at Survivor Series, at WarGames."

"When I fully embraced The Bloodline and they fully embraced me in return and I became a full-fledged Uce," Zayn said on his greatest moment. "It was directly responsible for making sure that The Bloodline came out victorious. I mean, if that's not one of the greatest nights of your life, Dawg-on-it, I don't know what is?"

Roman Reigns' faction have been in complete control of WWE throughout this year, holding the top two World titles and both the Tag Team Championships. But, with Solo Sikoa now involved and Zayn being embraced by everyone, The Bloodline appears to be stronger than ever heading into the new year.

"The level of dominance that you saw in 2022 from The Bloodline, that was just a small sample of what's to come," Zayn said. "In 2023 there will be no question, there will be no doubt that everyone else are just the twos, and we the ones. Happy holidays."

