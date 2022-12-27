Backstage News On FTR's AAA Tag Team Title Reign

It has without question been a magical year for AEW's FTR, as the duo has seemingly won every tag title but the AEW Tag Team Championships, with a memorable run as ROH Tag Team Champions, and their current run as IWGP Tag Team Champions for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Throw in their trilogy with the Briscoes and a strong run of singles matches for FTR member Dax Harwood and it really doesn't get much better than that.

The forgotten aspect of FTR's 2022, however, has been their run as the AAA World Tag Team Champions. Their reign has lasted well over a year, despite defending the titles only a handful of times between the U.S. and Mexico, with the most recent defense coming back in April. Such inactivity would suggest a title change could be likely coming up, and reports seem to suggest that is the case.

Fightful Select reported on Tuesday that talent in AAA are under the impression that FTR will be dropping the belts "sooner rather than later." Coincidentally, this report comes just a day before FTR is scheduled to make their first appearance in Mexico since March, defending the titles against Dragon Lee and Dralistico, who they previously defeated.

The AAA Tag Team Titles may not be the last titles FTR are in danger of dropping in the next few weeks, as the duo appears to be in a slump, following losses to AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, the Briscoes, and the Gunns last week on "AEW Dynamite." Harwood and Wheeler are also expected in the Tokyo Dome on January 4 for Wrestle Kingdom 17, where they'll put the IWGP Tag Titles on the line against Hirooki Goto and Yoshihashi.