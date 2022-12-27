Jade Cargill Reveals WWE Star She Wants To Defend TBS Title Against

Jade Cargill has reigned in AEW as the TBS Champion since winning the title on January 5, becoming the inaugural, and to date only, title holder. During her impressive reign as champion, Cargill has defeated challengers such as Willow Nightingale, Athena, Nyla Rose, and Anna Jay. To date, Cargill has successfully defended her TBS Championship 15 times, all while not being pinned or submitted in her career thus far.

While she has so far only defended her title against AEW and indie talent, when asked who from outside those spheres Cargill would like to defend her TBS Championship against, she tweeted out: "@MsCharlotteWWE – because she can GO". Charlotte Flair, who has been absent from WWE TV since losing the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey back in May, replied to Cargill and tweeted: "Keep killing it, queen. #undefeated."

Flair has only captured gold in WWE, as it remains the only company she has ever competed in. Despite only wrestling in WWE, her success has been nothing but massive. While she is not undefeated like Cargill, Flair has still held the "WWE Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Championships on six occasions each, along with the "WWE NXT" Women's Championship twice. Flair also won the third-ever women's Royal Rumble match in WWE. As part of the Four Horsewomen of wrestling, Flair also made history as part of the first-ever women's main event in WrestleMania history, and competed in the first-ever women's Hell in a Cell match opposite longtime rival Sasha Banks.