Drew McIntyre Reveals Major 2023 Goal In WWE

Drew McIntyre is currently on the sidelines with a ruptured eardrum, which is the same issue Roman Reigns is suffering from, and that has led to him missing the recent Holiday live events. However, the former WWE Champion was part of "WWE Raw" this week where an interview with him was shown alongside highlight footage and other interviews of wrestlers reflecting on 2022 and looking ahead to 2023.

When it comes to his impending return to action, he revealed, "I've got my eyes on GUNTHER with the Intercontinental Championship," which is a match that the WWE Universe has been hoping to see for some time. The two men are known for their physicality inside the ring as they are heavy hitters, which could lead to some impressive clashes.

"I see the chatter on social media, I see what happened with himself and Sheamus, I saw the battles," McIntyre said. "I love competition, I'm a former Intercontinental Champion and I would love to tangle with that man."

The two men have never competed against each other in singles action, but they have been involved in some tag team and multi-man battles throughout their careers in WWE. Right now, GUNTHER is feuding against another big man in the form of Braun Strowman, but McIntyre has made it clear his focus is on the Intercontinental Championship when he returns. The title has historical significance to McIntyre as it was the first that he won on the main roster for the company back in 2009, holding it for 161 days before being beaten by Kofi Kingston.

