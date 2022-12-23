Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre's Status For WWE's Holiday Shows

Earlier this week it was revealed that the main event for the upcoming 12/26 Madison Square Garden show had been changed, and WWE sources have now confirmed to PWInsider that was done because Drew McIntyre has not been cleared to return to the ring in time for the annual post-Christmas event.

McIntyre has been taken out of the ring as of late to heal a 'minor injury,' which was previously reported as a ruptured eardrum, the same issue Roman Reigns has been dealing with. The company hoped he would be back in time for the MSG show, and he was scheduled to team with Kevin Owens, Braun Strowman, and Sheamus for a major eight-man tag team match against The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa.

However, that match has since been altered to a tag team bout between the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and the team of Strowman and Owens. But, this will not be the only show that McIntyre will miss, as he is not expected to be appearing in any form at the live events next week, missing the holiday period for the company. His last match took place at a live event on 11/27, with his most recent televised bout being the WarGames match at Survivor Series, which is believed to be where he suffered the injury.

McIntyre was originally set to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships alongside Sheamus on the December 9 edition of "WWE SmackDown," but due to being medically disqualified that was altered to the Celtic Warrior teaming with Butch.