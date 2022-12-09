Update On Injuries To Roman Reigns And Other Top WWE Stars

Two of WWE's biggest stars are out of commission at the moment with the same medical problem, though how long they will be missing from action is up in the air.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre suffered ruptured eardrums during the WarGames match at Survivor Series. Luckily, each is considered a short-term situation, but there is still no exact timetable for when either is expected back.

As the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the leader of The Bloodline, Reigns is a major box office draw. However, the "Tribal Chief" was conspicuously absent during the December 5 edition of "Raw" which saw The Usos successfully defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens. But Reigns is not slated to appear at any of WWE's post-Christmas shows, including the annual December 26 event at Madison Square Garden in New York City

McIntyre, on the other hand, is expected to be back for the post-Christmas shows. McIntyre actually had kept working after Survivor Series, but it wasn't until a post-show medical examination following a December 4 live event in Portland, Maine, that he realized the extent of his injuries. He posted as being medically disqualified the following day with WWE initially opting not to identify the reason for McIntyre's absence from in-ring action.

McIntyre was scheduled to team with Sheamus, who is working through his own nagging injuries, on tonight's "SmackDown" to face Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso for the titles; Butch will take McIntyre's place in the bout.