Backstage WWE Updates On Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre, And Johnny Gargano

Two major WWE stars will not be appearing on upcoming shows, while a third star is being teamed up with Kevin Owens at an upcoming event.

PWInsider.com reported that Matt Riddle was pulled from WWE events taking place this coming weekend. No explanation was given for his abrupt absence.

Riddle has experienced a challenging year with headline-generating personal problems, including the collapse of his marriage and admitted adultery. He also lost his tag team partner Randy Orton when the latter suffered a back injury that has kept him out of action since May. Riddle teamed with Owens on Monday's "Raw" in a losing effort against the Usos, and then he was pummeled after the match by Solo Sikoa and carried out on a stretcher.

PWInsider.com also reported that Drew McIntyre "will not be at "SmackDown" tomorrow and the announcement that he has been medically disqualified "is NOT an angle. He is also off the road this weekend."

McIntyre was scheduled to team with Sheamus on "SmackDown" to face Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso in a title match. Butch will take McIntyre's place in the bout.

Furthermore, PWInsider.com stated that Johnny Gargano is scheduled to be at tomorrow's "SmackDown" taping, with the plan being for Gargano and Owens to team against the Usos in a dark segment. Gargano has not been in a storyline with the Usos since he returned to WWE in August, which makes the match all the more intriguing.