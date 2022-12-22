WWE Makes Changes To Main Event In Madison Square Garden Return

WWE soon returns to one of its most historic venues: Madison Square Garden. On Monday, December 26, the "SmackDown" roster will travel to New York City for one of the company's holiday tour stops. Originally, a massive eight-man tag team match was slated to main event the show. However, PWInsider is reporting that changes have since been made.

According to local advertisements, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa will now accompany the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos as they take on Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman in the headliner. The initial plan called for all four of the respective Bloodline members to face Owens, Strowman, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre has been out of action for nearly a month due to a ruptured eardrum he sustained during his Survivor Series WarGames performance. McIntyre was later medically disqualified, and replaced by Butch, for a scheduled tag team title match against The Usos on the December 9 edition of "SmackDown." The timetable for McIntyre's return remains uncertain, as it looks like he will now miss his expected return dates for WWE's string of late-year live events.

As of this writing, WWE's official website still lists the currently injured McIntyre to appear at the event. Madison Square Garden's calendar still has yet to reflect the changes as well. As the blue brand roster makes its return to MSG, the "Raw" roster will be in Columbus, Ohio for another non-televised house show on the day after Christmas. In place of their usual television programming, WWE will present "The Absolute Best of 2022" — a highlight show of this year's memorable moments airing in their normal timeslot on the USA Network.