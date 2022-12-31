WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Triple H 'The Best Mind In The Business'

There are a lot of great minds in the wrestling business, with the likes of Arn Anderson, Dusty Rhodes, and Pat Patterson often being praised for their psychology, ability to tell stories and get the best out of others. However, during "The Kurt Angle Show," the WWE Hall Of Famer labeled Triple H as the greatest mind in wrestling.

Triple H is often praised by the current stars who he has worked with in WWE's developmental system, but Angle insists that the new WWE Chief Content Office has "always had it," which he knows only too well after competing against him countless times over the years.

"It's not just from a wrestling standpoint, but from a creative standpoint, from a psychology standpoint, from a promo standpoint," Angle said. "Triple H is one guy who is so well educated, he loves pro wrestling like it's his wife, he cherishes it and he's really good at it, he has a great mind for it."

While Angle was full of praise for Triple H, he isn't the only wrestling legend that the Olympic Gold medalist had praise for, because when it comes to names from the past he was quick to point to Hulk Hogan as someone who knew a lot about the business. The two men got the chance to work closely together in both WWE and TNA, giving Angle a chance to look closely at how he operates inside the ring.

"Somebody like Hulk Hogan, who is able to bring the fans in at a time when wrestling was not so hot, but Hulkamania actually made wrestling so much bigger," Angle said. "He has a great mind for the business as well ... He definitely is well educated with the wrestling aspect."

