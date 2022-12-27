Big Update On Tyson Fury's Status For Royal Rumble And WrestleMania

As is tradition with every WrestleMania season, celebrities, musicians are other non-wrestlers are set to crossover to WWE programming. One such outsider who was reportedly in line to make "millions" for a match at WrestleMania 39 is likely to miss out on his payday.

According to The Sun, WWE executives "had been plotting" for Tyson Fury to make a cameo at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event, with the appearance setting up his match for WrestleMania 39 in April. However, Fury is reportedly "banned from entering the U.S." due to his alleged links with Irish mob boss Daniel Kinahan. Earlier this year, Fury was denied access to a flight from the United Kingdom to the United States owing to similar allegations. Furthermore, Fury's younger brother — Tommy — was prevented from traveling to New York City for a fight against Jake Paul due to his own alleged ties with Kinahan. Subsequently, Tommy Fury confirmed that both he and his brother were being refused entry into the United States.

The Sun's report added that the older Fury's chances of a match at WrestleMania 39 "are looking slim and complicated." It was noted that although WWE's lawyers have unmatched "expertise" with regard to dealing with foreign athletes and their visa issues, the boxer's team would need to ensure he "fulfills the credentials" in order to work in the United States. As such, Fury's WWE appearance could depend on factors outside of the legal teams' purview.

The Sun quoted one WWE source as saying that WWE's Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Chief Content Officer Triple H are "huge fans" of The Gypsy King, and were hopeful that Fury's run to WrestleMania "would generate huge headlines and fan interest."

The anonymous source added, "The legal team are on the sidelines offering support in this matter, but ultimately getting approval is on Tyson's head and how US immigration assesses his case."