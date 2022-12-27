Big Update On Tyson Fury's Status For Royal Rumble And WrestleMania
As is tradition with every WrestleMania season, celebrities, musicians are other non-wrestlers are set to crossover to WWE programming. One such outsider who was reportedly in line to make "millions" for a match at WrestleMania 39 is likely to miss out on his payday.
According to The Sun, WWE executives "had been plotting" for Tyson Fury to make a cameo at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event, with the appearance setting up his match for WrestleMania 39 in April. However, Fury is reportedly "banned from entering the U.S." due to his alleged links with Irish mob boss Daniel Kinahan. Earlier this year, Fury was denied access to a flight from the United Kingdom to the United States owing to similar allegations. Furthermore, Fury's younger brother — Tommy — was prevented from traveling to New York City for a fight against Jake Paul due to his own alleged ties with Kinahan. Subsequently, Tommy Fury confirmed that both he and his brother were being refused entry into the United States.
The Sun's report added that the older Fury's chances of a match at WrestleMania 39 "are looking slim and complicated." It was noted that although WWE's lawyers have unmatched "expertise" with regard to dealing with foreign athletes and their visa issues, the boxer's team would need to ensure he "fulfills the credentials" in order to work in the United States. As such, Fury's WWE appearance could depend on factors outside of the legal teams' purview.
The Sun quoted one WWE source as saying that WWE's Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Chief Content Officer Triple H are "huge fans" of The Gypsy King, and were hopeful that Fury's run to WrestleMania "would generate huge headlines and fan interest."
The anonymous source added, "The legal team are on the sidelines offering support in this matter, but ultimately getting approval is on Tyson's head and how US immigration assesses his case."
Crown Jewel More Likely Than WrestleMania?
In the event that Fury is unable to appear at WrestleMania 39, WWE reportedly has backup plans in place for the boxer to make a splash at the WWE in Saudi Arabia shows scheduled for 2023, not to mention WWE's possible return to the United Kingdom for Clash at the Castle 2.
"It's likely that they will go to Saudi Arabia twice a year for those bigger nights and of course, there are often European battles," the WWE source told The Sun.
Fury was last seen on WWE programming at Clash at the Castle, where he acknowledged "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns following Reigns' victory over Drew McIntyre in the main event. Thereafter, Fury and Drew McIntyre — long rumored to wrestle against each other — sang classic songs such as Don McLean's 1971 classic "American Pie" and Oasis' "Don't Look Back In Anger" to send the Cardiff crowd home.
In a recent interview, Fury made it abundantly clear that he was keen to "smash a chair on somebody's head" upon his eventual return to WWE. Fury also earmarked potential matches against Logan Paul and Jake Paul, both of whom are rumored to appear at WrestleMania 39.
Fury made his WWE in-ring debut at the 2019 Crown Jewel, defeating Braun Strowman via countout. Fury reportedly earned $15 million for his participation in the Saudi Arabia event.