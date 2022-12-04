Tyson Fury Talks Possible WWE Return

Professional wrestling and boxing have crossed paths on numerous occasions. "Iron" Mike Tyson landed a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame after numerous appearances, including ring enforcing the main event of WrestleMania XIV. In more recent years, two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury emerged in the WWE landscape. In 2019, "The Gypsy King" defeated "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman via countout at the company's Crown Jewel pay-per-view — knocking out his giant opponent with a powerful punch, rendering Strowman unable to beat the referee's count of ten.

Most recently, Fury appeared at Clash at the Castle, thwarting a possible Money in the Bank cash-in attempt from Austin Theory. After Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his championship, Fury exchanged signs of respect with both the champion and his challenger, Drew McIntyre.

When discussing another possible stint in WWE, the WBC World Heavyweight Champion previously expressed his openness to it. Now Fury seems even more excited about the possibility. "Wrestling, here we come! WWE! I can't wait! Smash a chair on somebody's head," he exclaimed on "Boxing Social." In a follow-up, Fury proclaimed his liking to the idea of facing the Paul brothers, Logan and Jake, with his father and former boxer, John Fury, as his tag team partner. "Yeah, sounds good. Let's do it!" he said.

Logan Paul signed with WWE earlier this summer, going on to pose a valiant effort against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel last month. At the same event, his brother and fellow boxer, Jake, made his on-screen debut for the company; following Crown Jewel, Jake also said he was open to a future stint in WWE.

Tyson Fury recently retained his WBC Heavyweight Championship via TKO at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, defeating rival Derek Chisora.