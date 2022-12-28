AEW Dynamite Preview (12/28): Samoa Joe Vs. Wardlow For The AEW TNT Title, Death Triangle Vs. The Elite Match Six, More

Tonight's "AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash" emanates live from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, just a short drive away from Denver. The final "Dynamite" of 2022 will see Samoa Joe defend the AEW TNT Championship against former champion Wardlow. "Mr. Mayhem" lost the TNT title to Joe at AEW Full Gear in a triple threat match that also involved Powerhouse Hobbs; Wardlow was not pinned or forced to submit during the bout. The 34-year-old will now look to regain the gold and exact revenge after his WarJoe tag team partner turned on him prior to the Full Gear pay-per-view.

In addition to that AEW TNT Championship bout, match six of the best-of-seven series for the AEW World Trios Championship will occur this evening as Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Miedo Zero, and Rey Fénix) battle The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) in a Falls Count Anywhere match. As it stands, Death Triangle leads the series 3-2, meaning The Elite need to pull out a victory on tonight's "Dynamite" to level the score.

Bryan Danielson will face The Firm's Ethan Page in a personal one-on-one match tonight. The first-time collision between the pair comes after "All Ego" claimed Danielson was attempting to jump the line ahead of him to get an AEW World Championship match. Page recently expressed that he is "sick and tired" of everybody jumping over him and made it clear that he will defeat Danielson on his quest to become the face of AEW and professional wrestling.

Elsewhere, Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley will take on Darius and Dante Martin of Top Flight. Plus, Ruby Soho will team with Willow Nightingale against Jericho Appreciation Society's Tay Melo and Anna Jay.