Xavier Woods Wants To Run Back Thunderdome Era WWE Match

For a little under one year, WWE had "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" held inside a structure known as the Thunderdome due to COVID-19 restrictions forcing the company to not have live fans. The Thunderdome saw thousands of fans appearing on screens every week for these shows, however, many performers have explained how different it is wrestling in front of actual live fans.

In honor of Shelton Benjamin's 20-year anniversary with WWE, "WWE NXT" Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods had a suggestion for a possible Thunderdome rematch, tweeting: "20 years of the man who paved the way for me to be able to wrestle and be a video game nerd at the same time! Congrats @Sheltyb803 — when y'all wanna run back that thunderdome era Hurt Business vs New Day you let us know". The Hurt Business and New Day traded the "Raw" Tag Team Championships back and forth in late 2020 and early 2021.

The Hurt Business picked up a high-profile victory over New Day at TLC 2020, winning the "Raw" Tag Team Championships on that night. They would go on to successfully defend the titles twice before losing them back to New Day ahead of WrestleMania 37. These matches, and the Hurt Business stable as a whole, only took place during the Thunderdome era, not allowing a live crowd to witness a match between the four men. The Hurt Business members MVP, Bobby Lashley, Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander, are all currently separated, however, fans have speculated at a possible reunion sometime in the future.