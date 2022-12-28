Rhea Ripley Reacts To New WWE Dominik Mysterio Shirt

The story of Dominik Mysterio betraying his father, Rey, in favor of working with Judgement Day has taken a less prominent role on television ever since Rey moved to "SmackDown" in October. However, that hasn't stopped Dom and his "Mami," Rhea Ripley, from terrorizing the family when they are away from weekly television.

Dom and Ripley visited the family on Christmas Eve, marking the second time they have invaded the house during the holiday season. A similar situation played out at Thanksgiving, but Rey and his kinfolk were better prepared this time around and had the police address the issue before things got too wild. Dom was taken into custody while trying to point the blame at his own relatives. "My mom hit Mami!" Dom yelled as Ripley screamed in disbelief.

Ripley and her fellow Judgement Day stablemates began tweeting "#freeDom" in the aftermath. On Christmas, Dom tweeted that he "just got out" of jail before also extending a "thank you" to Ripley. The ongoing joke after Dom's arrest was that he "wouldn't make it in jail," as he isn't necessarily regarded as the toughest guy in the WWE locker room. WWE Shop is playing off of the meme, as it has released a t-shirt that features images of Dom's arrest and includes the text, "Bail me out, Mami! I won't make it in jail" Ripley posted a link to the shirt on Twitter and responded with a simple, "Wow."

Dom and Rey continue avoiding each other in the ring, but continuing to cross paths away from television implies they will finally collide at some point down the line, possibly at WrestleMania 39 in April.