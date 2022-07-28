Rey Mysterio has had a very successful in-ring career over the past 20 years, and in the last few, he’s been able to spend them alongside his son, Dominik, as a tag team on both “Friday Night Smackdown” and “Monday Night Raw.” Although the father and son have been aligned for the entirety of Dominik’s career, there has been speculation about if Dominik would ever turn on his father, setting up a potential feud and matches between the two.

In an interview with “BT Sport,” Rey and Dominik Mysterio addressed a possible feud between them.

“We actually talked about that during his first couple of weeks of training,” Rey said. “I remember sitting down with him, and telling him … ‘Could you imagine if you started working and then we teamed up and eventually, you know, whether I turned on you or you turned on me?’ Yeah, that would be cool … Over time, it’s like, I don’t think we can do that. Our connection has been so tight, you know, from day one, the age of seven, and Eddie Guerrero and myself. I don’t think that it would be — storyline-wise, it might be attractive, but I need to feel it at the moment, during that time. Right now, I feel like we just, we have a really tight bond, but it would be something special.”

“Where I am now, I would’ve never in a million years thought, you know, two years in I’d be former Smackdown Tag Team Champion with my dad,” Dominik said. Dominik had this to say in response to Ariel Helwani asking him if he would turn on Rey: “No, never.”

At WrestleMania Backlash 2021, The Mysterios, became the first father-son tag team in WWE history to win tag team gold, winning the Smackdown Tag Team Championships by defeating the Dirty Dawgs, a team of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. The title reign would not last as long as the father and son would hope, as they lost the titles to The Usos on the pre-show of Money in the Bank 2021 after only 63 days as champions.

Rey and Dominik have recently been feuding with The Judgment Day, a faction consisting of Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley, however, Ripley had recently been out due to injury. The Mysterios took on The Judgment Day on the June 25th edition of “Monday Night Raw,” defeating the former NXT stars on what was Rey’s 20-year anniversary with WWE.

Following the match, The Judgment Day made their future intentions known backstage while Rey was opening gifts and receiving hugs following his match, as Ripley returned to television, dragged Dominik out of the room, and lured his father out too. This led to The Judgment Day beating up both Mysterios and putting Rey through a table backstage, injuring Rey’s arm in the storyline. The Mysterios will meet The Judgment Day in action once again at SummerSlam on July 30th when they go at it in a No Disqualification match.

