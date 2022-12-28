Lance Archer Discusses Future Goals In AEW

Lance Archer has been part of AEW for nearly three years now, and has done quite a bit, including winning the IWGP US Championship from Jon Moxley on an episode of "AEW Dynamite" in July 2021. But even with that achievement under his belt, Archer has yet to accomplish his ultimate goal; win the AEW World Championship. Archer has had multiple shots at the title, but has so far always come up short. It's something he isn't giving up on however, which he revealed during an appearance on Busted Open Radio.

"It's always one of my goals," Archer said. "I've fought for the title two different times against Jon Moxley and 'Hangman' Page. So the fact that MJF is the champion right now, he's definitely somebody's ass I want to kick, because he's holding the title." While he wants the AEW World Championship, Archer doesn't have any ill will towards current champion, MJF. In fact, on the whole, Archer thinks MJF has been outstanding for wrestling altogether.

"I think he's a great representation of AEW and pro wrestling as a whole," Archer said. ""He absolutely captures everybody's attention every single time he's out there. The stories that were told leading up to him getting to this point are what makes pro wrestling so much fun to watch. ... He's one of those talents that makes people love to hate him, which is a great thing for this business, but he always has a target on his back because of that. Now that he's champion, that target has become huge. So I think he's a great champion right now. I'd love to kick his ass and take it off of him."

