Konnan Pitches Dream Tag Team Match For WrestleMania

Despite being in the WWE Hall of Fame, the duo of Booker T and Stevie Ray, collectively known as Harlem Heat, have never competed together in a WWE ring. What if that all changed in 2023? Former WCW star Konnan entertained the idea during a recent episode of "Keepin' It 100" when a fan submitted a mailbag question to pitch Harlem Heat versus The New Day to take place at WrestleMania 39 in April.

"The promos would be great," Konnan said. "The promos would be great, Stevie would be great. He works really easy, and New Day would work easy with them. And Booker T can do the Spinarooni and people pop. That match would be dope."

The foundation was laid for the potential dream match at NXT Deadline when New Day defeated Pretty Deadly to capture their first "NXT" Tag Team Championship. "NXT" commentator Booker T claimed New Day's victory was illegitimate and that Pretty Deadly shouldn't have competed against someone of New Day's caliber.

Ray, who is now 64 years old, previously stated that he wouldn't return for one more Harlem Heat match, although if the money's right, that is where "never say never" comes into play. While Ray hasn't competed since 2017, Booker T has stepped back in the squared circle only five times on the indie scene since his last WWE run in 2012. The 57-year-old stated in August that he is under contract with WWE for at least six years, so there's always a chance he could work another match at WrestleMania.