Bobby Fish Reveals Who Beat MJF For Performer Of The Year

Former WWE and AEW star Bobby Fish has weighed in on who he feels is deserving of the "Performer of the Year" award. While MJF appears to be a popular choice in terms of standout performers in 2022, Fish is going in a different direction. He explained why MJF is not his pick during a recent edition of "The Undisputed Podcast."

"As far as 'performer of the year,' I feel like that is something that is probably in his future as well," Fish said. "I don't think this was the year, not so much because of anything he didn't do, but just because of the strength of some other people's performances, I had to go a different direction."

Fish said that while he was intrigued by the storyline where fans were left to wonder if MJF would ever return to AEW, he feels a lot of what MJF does is for shock value. For Fish's money, the best performer of 2022 was WWE "SmackDown" superstar Sami Zayn.

"He's one of one for sure," Fish said. "There's no comparison. There's no like, 'Oh, well he's like this.' If you were to describe him to somebody who doesn't watch, you really wouldn't bring up anyone else."

Fish went on to say that Zayn is Teflon. He feels that Zayn can lose every match, but fans would still pay money to see him. Fish also gave an honorable mention to Seth Rollins, saying he always put in the work to get to the level he's at today. He also believes Rollins has figured out who he is as a performer.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Undisputed Podcast," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.