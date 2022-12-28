Hangman Adam Page Teases Timetable For In-Ring Return

AEW is teasing "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley as one of the marquee matches for its return to Los Angeles on January 11.

During the December 28 "AEW Dynamite," Renee Paquette approached Page and The Dark Order in the backstage area, where a doctor was seen checking on The Millenial Cowboy — who has been out of action since suffering a concussion in a match against Moxley on October 18.

"This is frustrating," Page admitted when asked for an update on his in-ring return. "I don't think we really have an update. It's week-to-week, and it's not looking very promising. I haven't wrestled in over two months and I'm very frustrated. I wish we had a good answer for you, but I don't think we do."

At this point, the doctor in the room pointed out that Page "has been following the concussion protocol" and "making advancements" in the right direction.

"If you keep this up, we could get you back in the ring in potentially two weeks," the doctor told Page.

"Two [weeks]? You think so?" Page responded.

The doctor then advised Page to rest up rather than confronting Moxley on a weekly basis.

"If you keep getting riled up, something's gonna happen, and we might not ever get you back in the ring," the doctor cautioned Page.

Besides the potential Page vs. Moxley bout, the January 11 "AEW Dynamite" at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles will feature Saraya & a mystery partner vs. AEW Women's Word Champion Jamie Hayter & Dr. Britt Baker and Match 7 of the ongoing seven-match series between The Elite and Death Triangle.