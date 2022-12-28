Jade Cargill Set For TBS Title Defense Against Former Ally

A pair of baddies-turned-foes will come to blows as Jade Cargill defends her TBS Championship against Kiera Hogan on Friday's episode of "AEW Rampage."

The title match, more than one month in the making, has been brewing ever since Cargill kicked Hogan out of her faction on the November 23 episode of "Dynamite." Since then, Hogan has been gaining momentum as a singles competitor, picking up wins against the likes of Kaci Lennox and Nikki Victory on "Dark," not to mention putting on an impressive outing against Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena at a recent taping of "Dark: Elevation."

The 28-year-old Hogan signed with AEW in August 2021 following a successful stint with IMPACT Wrestling, where she held the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship on two separate occasions alongside her partner Tasha Steelz. Hogan was also a prominent part of the Women of Wrestling (WOW) relaunch in 2018.

Meanwhile, the match on Friday's "Rampage" will mark Cargill's first title defense since her win over Nyla Rose at last month's Full Gear pay-per-view. Cargill, the first and only TBS Champion in AEW history, has defended her title on 15 occasions since defeating Ruby Soho in the final of a tournament on January 5. Cargill's list of victims includes Anna J.A.S., Julia Hart, AQA, The Bunny, Tay Conti, Marina Shafir, Willow Nightingale, Leila Grey, Madison Rayne, Athena, Diamante and most recently, Rose. Cargill's overall win streak in AEW currently stands at 46-0, with her most recent victory coming against VertVixen on last week's "Rampage."