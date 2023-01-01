Former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Names The Usos Tag Team Of The Year

The Usos have held WWE tag gold for the entirety of 2022, as they retained the "WWE SmackDown" Tag Team titles which they won way back in July 2021, and have remained undefeated for over 500 days. In May, The Usos added to their collection of tag team championships by defeating RK-Bro to win the "WWE Raw" Tag Team titles.

The Usos have put down challengers such as The Brawling Brutes, The New Day, and the Viking Raiders in 2022. Former "WWE NXT" Tag Team Champion Bobby Fish revealed why the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history is his best tag team of 2022.

"They've been just a great tag team for a long time now," Fish said while on "The Undisputed Podcast." "They could win it any number of years. This year though, I feel like they've both rebounded. Two guys that, like, when we were still with WWE, that I was hoping to, Kyle and I privately were definitely hoping to get a chance to work with The Usos but did not, unfortunately."

The Usos accomplished many feats this year, all while being part of the most dominant faction in WWE — The Bloodline. Solo Sikoa is one of the newest members of The Bloodline and is the real-life brother of The Usos, and Fish discussed his thoughts on Sikoa's current role in the faction. "It's an awesome role," Fish said. "Even though Roman is this big badass, there is something about Solo Sikoa, like, I believe it."

Throughout his tenure on the main roster thus far, Sikoa has been presented as the enforcer of the group, similar to Arn Anderson's role in the iconic Four Horsemen faction.