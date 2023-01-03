Bobby Fish Calls Overseas WWE Contest The Best Match Of 2022

2022 was a year filled with major high-profile matches — whether that be in New Japan Pro-Wrestling with Will Ospreay vs Kazuchika Okada in the G1 finals. or in ROH with FTR vs The Briscoes at Death Before Dishonor, or other wrestling promotions. With many discussing which match they believe was the best of the year, former "WWE NXT" Tag Team Champion Bobby Fish revealed his favorite match on "The Undisputed Podcast."

"Match of the year for me, for sure — and this is definitely my flavor of ice cream — was Sheamus and GUNTHER from Clash at the Castle," Fish said. "It was a throwback to like, Kawada, Misawa, King's Road style, just brutal matches. Matches of like Gordy and Dr. Death, just where you didn't see a lot of daylight in the work. A lot of meat-smacking, yeah, just a f****** throw down, and I think that's one of the things missing from today's version of pro wrestling."

Sheamus and GUNTHER had their first match against each other at Clash at the Castle in Saudi Arabia. The encounter had the built-in story of Sheamus seeking to win the Intercontinental Championship and become a Grand Slam Champion. Although Sheamus put up a hard-fought effort, GUNTHER walked away victorious.

Before moving to "WWE SmackDown" earlier this year, the Austrian lost a good amount of weight. Fish believes GUNTHER's weight loss hasn't affected his in-ring ability, while he also gave his thoughts on Sheamus. "[GUNTHER's] not lost a step, if anything, he's gained a step," Fish said. "He is even f****** more snug, you know, being lighter. I think Sheamus in that match just reminded the wrestling world like, 'Hey, I ain't f****** going anywhere.'"

GUNTHER has reigned as Intercontinental Champion for 200+ days since defeating Ricochet to win the title in June.