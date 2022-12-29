Big Update On Brian Myers' Status With Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling star Brian Myers announced this morning (via Sports Illustrated) that he has signed a contract extension with the company, securing him through the end of 2023. Myers has been an Impact mainstay for the past several years following his April 2020 release from WWE, where he was known as Curt Hawkins. Throughout his current Impact run, Myers has served as the company's Digital Media Champion, teamed with close friend Matt Cardona as The Major Players, and faced the likes of Rich Swann, Joe Hendry, and W. Morrissey (now known as Big Bill in AEW) in singles action.

"This was an easy decision for me," Myers said. "It's a place where my talent is going to get the most opportunity. That's what is important to me." With his contract situation settled for the immediate future, Myers now has his eyes set on gold within Impact.

"The Impact tag scene is pretty loaded right now," Myers continued. "Matt and I, we are very eager to get in there with those guys. ... And the most important thing for us is to become Impact Wrestling tag team champions." In the long run, however, the Impact star made it clear that he has the Impact World Heavyweight Championship in mind.

Myers has stated in recent months that he doesn't plan on retiring anytime soon, despite his status as one of the founders and head trainers at Create A Pro Wrestling Academy in New York being something he could easily fall back on. Along with Pat Buck, Myers is responsible for training some of today's top talent, many of whom are currently performing for AEW, including Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Hook, and Max Caster.