WWE NXT Ratings Dip For Holiday Week Episode

This past Tuesday night's episode of "WWE NXT" was highlighted by a North American Championship match between Wes Lee and Tony D'Angelo, while also featuring Julius Creed defeating J.D. McDonagh; and Cora Jade losing to Wendy Choo. Following a week where "NXT" garnered 705,000 viewers with The New Day defeating Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen; and "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker going face-to-face with top contender Grayson Waller, this week's "NXT" didn't hit that same level.

According to Wrestlenomics, "NXT" was viewed by 588,000 people on average, which included 157,000 in the 18-to-49 demographic for a 0.12 P18-49 rating. This dip is a loss of 17 percent of total viewership from the previous week's episode, with "NXT" ranking 25th in the P18-49 demo for cable on Tuesday.

As for reasons why this drop could've happened, the show was previously recorded, with next week's showing being the show's next live broadcast. Also, this episode aired during the holiday week following Christmas Day and several sporting events, including several college football bowl games were airing on ESPN.

Shawn Michaels' brand will look to get back on track in the new year, starting with its next episode on January 3. With 2023 approaching, "NXT" is set for a major year, with the brand leaving its home in Florida to journey out in February to the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina for "NXT" Vengeance Day. This will be the brand's first standalone premium live event outside its Florida home since February 2020's "NXT" TakeOver: Portland.