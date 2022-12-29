Kris Statlander Comments On Upcoming AEW Rampage Match

There are plenty of things that probably seem abnormal right now for AEW's Kris Statlander, who has been out of action since August with a severe knee injury. But seeing the announcement that two of her "best friends" will go head-to-head this week on "Rampage" left the AEW star scratching her head Thursday afternoon.

"My knees fell apart and now so are my friends what is going on," Statlander tweeted in response to AEW's announcement that her Best Friends stablemates Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta will face off against one another on "Rampage" in an All-Atlantic Championship match.

Cassidy granted Beretta the opportunity to fight him for the title on this week's episode of "Dynamite," after Kip Sabian tried to challenge the champion. Cassidy won the title in October. Friday's match will be the first between Beretta and Cassidy, who joined Best Friends in early 2019.

Statlander joined Best Friends in early 2021 after returning from her first ACL injury. The AEW star appeared to be on track to challenge Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship before she suffered a second knee injury in August, revealing later that she had a "completely torn ACL."

"My lateral meniscus is torn, and there is lateral impaction fractures in my tibia and femoral heads, so tiny little cracks that are more of a bruise, but still [I] technically have a broken leg," she said during an AEW interview late this past summer. The injury, which took place during a match on AEW "Dark: Elevation," was initially expected to keep Statlander out of action for six-to-eight months. Earlier this month, Statlander said that she still is not cleared for action.