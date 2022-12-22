AEW Wrestler Provides Injury Update, Predicts This Headline

Things are heating up and then some for the AEW women's division, following a red-hot main event between Hikaru Shida and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter last night on "AEW Dynamite." Even still, the division doesn't quite feel the same without the presence of Kris Statlander. The AEW star was living up to her "More than a woman" moniker during the early part of 2022, having a career year before she was sidelined with a torn ACL.

Since she was sidelined, fans have been hoping for a speedy recovery for Statlander, but coming fully back from that particular injury takes time. While she has made progress in her recuperation, Statlander took to Twitter this afternoon to throw water on the idea that her in-ring return is imminent. "No I am not cleared yet," she tweeted.

The good news for Statlander though is that she displayed her capacity as a quality headline writer here at Wrestling Inc. if she wanted to occupy some of her free time as she works her way back from injury. that she always has a second career waiting for her at Wrestling Inc. if she needs to occupy herself during her recovery. Statlander's next tweet, after all, accurately predicted her own headline for this article: "'AEW Wrestler Provides Injury Update' is the headline I'm expecting to see.'"

â€œAEW Wrestler Provides Injury Updateâ€ is the headline Iâ€™m expecting to see — Kris Statlander (@callmekrisstat) December 22, 2022

The timeline for Statlander getting back into the ring is still up in the air, although the standard recovery for a torn ACL could perhaps put her return on the table for sometime in the spring. But, if Statlander is looking for a job with Wrestling Inc. based on her writing skills, we are open to having those conversations.