Orange Cassidy To Defend AEW All-Atlantic Title Against Best Friend

Kip Sabian has had his eye on Orange Cassidy's AEW All-Atlantic Championship for the past several weeks now, but he will have to wait a little longer before he gets his opportunity at the gold as Trent Beretta is next in line for a title shot on this Friday's "Rampage".

During the December 28 episode of "Dynamite", Sabian requested time to speak to "Freshly Squeezed", Best Friends, and Danhausen during a backstage interview moderated by Renee Paquette. Sabian requested a title match against Cassidy after eliminating him from the $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Battle Royale on last week's "Rampage". Beretta cut him off and reminded him of the fact that he eliminated Sabian immediately afterwards, adding that by Sabian's logic he should be next in line. Cassidy agreed with him, then granted Beretta the shot. A frustrated Sabian then said he looked forward to seeing the match and walked off.

Sabian and Cassidy have faced one another a handful of times dating back to November 2020, both in singles and tag team action. They both participated in the first and only Arcade Anarchy Match as a result of Sabian's arcade machine getting destroyed, which was gifted to him by his then-ally and "Best Man" Miro.

This will be Cassidy's seventh defense of the All-Atlantic Title. He earned the right to call himself titleholder after defeating PAC on the October 12 edition of "Dynamite," and has successfully retained it over the likes of Luchasaurus, Rey Fenix, Katsuyori Shibata, Jake Hager, Q.T. Marshall and most recently, Trent Seven.